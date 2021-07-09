Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00885790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005259 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.