Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $345,747.73 and approximately $164.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

