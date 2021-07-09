BlockMesh Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $165,587.39 and approximately $52.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00892040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005285 BTC.

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

