Blockstack (STX) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00099430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00055275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00904104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

