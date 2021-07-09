Blockzero Labs One Day Volume Reaches $209,818.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $209,818.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

