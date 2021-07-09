Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert J. Palle, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $13,700.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 646,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

