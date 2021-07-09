Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00005005 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $63.87 million and approximately $20,964.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.83 or 0.00922561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

