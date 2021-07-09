BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

EFRTF stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

