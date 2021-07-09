BNP Paribas (BNP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/6/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/1/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/16/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €1.46 ($1.72) on Friday, hitting €49.72 ($58.49). 5,747,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.21.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

