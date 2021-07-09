Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BOWFF stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

