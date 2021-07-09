BOLT (BOLT) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $57,904.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOLT has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00054770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.16 or 0.00895869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005255 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

