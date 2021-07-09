BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $997,322.44

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $997,322.44 and $64,450.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,358.04 or 1.00014741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007342 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,670 coins and its circulating supply is 904,882 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

