Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $86,545.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.43 or 0.00898973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005211 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

