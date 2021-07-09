BonFi (BNF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, BonFi has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1.53 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00922947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005324 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

