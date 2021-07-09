BonusCloud Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,890.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $63,890.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.00904964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005214 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

