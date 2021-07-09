Boolberry 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $79,565.36 and $5.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.85 or 0.00632632 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 113.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

