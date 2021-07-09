Boralex (BLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Boralex (TSE: BLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/18/2021 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Boralex had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Boralex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Boralex was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$43.00.

5/11/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$52.00 to C$48.00.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$38.54 on Friday. Boralex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$31.65 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.47.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

