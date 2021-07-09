BoringDAO Market Cap Reaches $29.90 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $276.42 or 0.00815192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $5,425.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00055466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.55 or 0.00909942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005225 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,155 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

