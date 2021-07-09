Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.19 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and $508,478.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00380709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013864 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01615420 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

