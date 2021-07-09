Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,664 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.47.

NYSE BXP opened at $113.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.