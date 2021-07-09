botXcoin (BOTX) Price Tops $1.78

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 596.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00005318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $4.25 million worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.09 or 0.00898366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00089289 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

