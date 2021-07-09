Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited Makes New Investment in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Gracell Biotechnologies makes up about 0.4% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited owned about 0.19% of Gracell Biotechnologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $14,699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $18,340,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $17,287,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,943. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.40.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

