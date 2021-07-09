BP (BP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BP (NYSE: BP):

7/6/2021 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – BP was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.74.

5/17/2021 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – BP was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of BP traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $26.04. 337,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,769,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in BP in the first quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

