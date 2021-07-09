bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 1.14. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bpost SA/NV will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

