Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 15,593 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Global Partners worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter worth $64,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $665,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Partners stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 116,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,333. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.44. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.