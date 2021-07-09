Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 17,378 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 122.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.30. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

