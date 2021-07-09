Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Hercules Capital worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 1,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,525. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

