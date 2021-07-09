Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 18,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,748. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

