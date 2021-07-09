Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 10,264 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 2,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,249. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

