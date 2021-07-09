Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 25,510 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

