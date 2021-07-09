Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 5,362 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,389,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,015 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 220,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

