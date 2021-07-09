Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 9,021 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 165,031 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 104.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 66,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.