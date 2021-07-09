Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Enviva Partners worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 163,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.86. 86,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 527.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

