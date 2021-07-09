Bramshill Investments LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. 182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

