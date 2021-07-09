Bramshill Investments LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,543. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.