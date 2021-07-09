Bramshill Investments LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 200.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 379,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,859. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

