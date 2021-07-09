Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $589.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.