Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Newtek Business Services worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 132,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $792.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.