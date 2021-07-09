Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after buying an additional 686,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,864,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

AY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,451. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

