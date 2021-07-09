Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,965,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after buying an additional 192,931 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after buying an additional 739,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after buying an additional 116,487 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $54.20. 162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

