Bramshill Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 624,956 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after buying an additional 324,933 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 394.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 301,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,928. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.