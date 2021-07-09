Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 13,314 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global Net Lease worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNL. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,980. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

