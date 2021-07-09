Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 16,230 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NMFC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 329,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,273. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.