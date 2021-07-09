Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 4,767 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

