Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 9,146 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 234,861 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 462,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,103. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

