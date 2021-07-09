Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 121.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,283 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.39% of Mesabi Trust worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,206,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSB traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,632. The stock has a market cap of $459.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.90. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

