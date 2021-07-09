Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAPL traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.15. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.21.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $657.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

