Bramshill Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USAC. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.51. 274,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -954.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

