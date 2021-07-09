Bramshill Investments LLC Takes Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Oasis Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,522,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 262,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,539. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 48.14%.

OMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.