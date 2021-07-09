Bread Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82,035.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Bread has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $82,035.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

